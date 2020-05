Pictures of St. Mary's graduation ceremony.

The twelve members of the St. Mary’s High School Class of 2020 received their diplomas in a “parking lot” ceremony on Sunday afternoon, May 25. Salutatorian Caylee Seidl and Valedictorian Lauren Hoffmann gave Commencement Addresses. Monsignor Lozinski told the class they were his first kindergarten graduates and now are his final high school graduates. The students also heard a recorded message from Bishop LeVoir.