On May 22, 2020, at approximately 5:43 a.m., the Renville County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call reporting a one-vehicle crash near the intersection of County Road 11 and 160th Street approximately three miles north of Sacred Heart in Ericson Township.

The caller reported that the crash involved one vehicle and that there had been two occupants within that vehicle.

Upon arrival at the scene, responders discovered a one-vehicle rollover crash.

The vehicle involved was a 2002 Chevrolet Blazer occupied by Nicholas Brekke, 29, of Sacred Heart and Danielle Johnson, 34, of Sacred Heart.

The preliminary investigation indicates the Chevrolet Blazer was traveling south on 160th Street, entered the ditch and then overturned multiple times.

Danielle Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nicholas Brekke was transported to CentraCare Hospital with serious injuries.

The Renville County Sheriff’s Department was assisted at the scene by the Renville Ambulance Service, Sacred Heart MRU, Sacred Heart Fire Department, Life Link III Air Ambulance and the Minnesota State Patrol.

The crash remains under investigation.