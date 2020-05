Brita Fagerlund of Crookston, MN, has been selected to the University of Jamestown's Spring 2020 Dean's List for maintaining a Semester GPA of 3.50 or better.

The University of Jamestown was established in 1883 and was named a 2020 Best Regional College in The Princeton Review.

“We are a community dedicated to the development of wholeness in our students,” UJ said in a release. “We adhere to a curriculum of academic excellence which blends the liberal arts with sound professional preparation.’