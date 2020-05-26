The window to file an affidavit of candidacy for one of the seats up for election on the Redwood County Board of Commissioners opened May 19.

Three of the county commissioner positions will be on the ballot this coming November.

The District 1 county commissioner seat, which includes the cities of Lucan, Milroy, Revere, Vesta and Walnut Grove, as well as the townships of Gales, Granite Rock, Johnsonville, North Hero, Springdale, Underwood, Vesta and Westline will be elected.

The current commissioner representing the first district is Lon Walling. So far, two individuals, Justin Lightfoot of Vesta and Rick Wakefield of Walnut Grove, have filed for that seat.

The District 4 county commissioner seat, which includes wards two and three of the city of Redwood Falls, will also appear on the ballot. Incumbent commissioner Bob Van Hee is the only individual who has filed for this position at this time.

The District 5 commissioner seat is also up for election. The district represents ward one of the City of Redwood Falls, the cities of Belview, Delhi and Seaforth and the townships of Delhi, Kintire, Redwood Falls, Sheridan and Swedes Forest. Incumbent commissioner Dave Forkrud is the only individual who had filed at this time.

The filing fee for a county commissioner position is $50.

Soil and Water supervisor positions are also open in districts two, three and four. The filing fee is $20.

The filing window closes at 5 p.m. June 1.

Learn more on the Redwood County Web site at redwoodcounty-mn.us or by calling of the county auditor-treasurer’s office at (507) 637-4013.