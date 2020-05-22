The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) encourages all motorists who choose to travel during the 2020 Memorial Day holiday weekend to focus on safety when driving through work zones and when interacting with others off the road.

“Minnesotans have a long tradition of observing Memorial Day with travel to meet with and support family and friends throughout the state,” said Margaret Anderson Kelliher, MnDOT commissioner. “While MnDOT traditionally promotes safe travel – especially through work zones – we also want to remind all travelers this year to help slow the spread of COVID-19 by maintaining social distancing, keeping travel close to home and following other state and federal health guidelines, whether on or off the roadway.”

MnDOT data show that traffic volumes have increased sharply in most parts of the state since Gov. Tim Walz’s Stay Safe MN order went into effect May 18. Motorists should plan their routes and expect quickly changing road conditions, slower traffic, narrow lanes, lane shifts, detours and delays as they travel through work zones throughout the state.

The changing road conditions in work zones require every driver’s undistracted attention. MnDOT urges motorists to be attentive, drive with caution, slow down in work zones and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.

For a complete list of projects by highway or region, visit the MnDOT Web site. Motorists also can stay informed about projects and other transportation topics by connecting to MnDOT via social media and signing up for email updates for major projects online.

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Learn more at www.dot.state.mn.us.

- Photo courtesy of the MnDOT Web site