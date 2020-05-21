St. Mary's graduation is Sunday, May 24 at 2 p.m.; SEHS graduation is Friday, June 5, 6:30 p.m.

With the Minnesota Department of Education sticking to their decision that graduation ceremonies cannot be held on football fields, or in the case of St. Mary’s, not even inside a huge church, both Sleepy Eye high schools have announced plans for this year’s commencement to be held in parking lots.

On Sunday, May 24, the St. Mary's Class of 2020 will graduate at 2 p.m. in the north addition parking lot of St. Mary's Church.

The school announced there is not a limit to the number of guests, but everyone must remain in their vehicles. There will be a photographer and videographer on hand—guests are not allowed to leave vehicles to take pictures or videos.

The speakers and graduates will be in their vehicles until their name is called to come forward to make remarks or receive their diploma.

Sleepy Eye High School announced plans to hold their graduation ceremony in the school parking lot on Friday, June 5 at 6:30 p.m. At this time, the plan is to allow one car per family.