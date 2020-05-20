As RiverView Health wraps up the annual recognition of National Nurses Week, May 6-12; National Hospital Week, May 10-16; and National Skilled Nursing Care Week, May 10-16, one thing is sure, this year was very different from the others due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While annual events, like the employee picnic, did not take place this year, RiverView still found ways to thank its staff for providing exceptional care and also gave back to the communities it serves.

To celebrate nurse’s week, 104 vouchers were purchased from RBJ’s Restaurant for a total of nearly $3,000 so each nurse could receive a family lasagna meal to take home.

During hospital week, 443 gift cards went to employees totaling $11,075 from the following businesses:

• Dominos

• Drafts

• Erickson’s Embroidery

• Fleet Supply

• Happy Joe’s

• Irishman’s Shanty

• Hardware Hank

• M&H

• McDonald’s

• RBJ’s

• Subway

• Taco John’s

• Casey’s

• Wonderful Life Foods

• Holiday

• Dairy Queen

• Ampride

• B & E Meats

• Auto Value

• Crookston True Value

• Crookston Floral

• Erickson’s Smokehouse in Fertile

• Blue Moose in EGF

• Joe DiMaggio’s in RLF

Thoughtful community members added to the skilled nursing care recognition by brightening the week for residents at RiverView’s Memory Care through the Adopt-a-Resident promotion. Residents received beautiful flowers through Crookston Floral from friends, loved ones, and anonymous givers who just wanted to make them smile.

The RiverView Auxiliary sponsored treats for employees during the hospital week recognition. Coca Cola also donated beverages to mark the celebrations and thank employees for working on the COVID-19 frontlines.

RiverView’s Board of Directors and staff look forward to celebrating these recognitions in 2021 in the new facility and during healthier times. Thank you to everyone who took the time to thank a healthcare worker during these recognitions and always.