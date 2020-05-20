Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota (LSS) is seeking foster parents for children and youth in need.

Those who have a special heart for children are encouraged to consider becoming a foster parent.

On an average day in 2019, there were approximately 9,300 children in foster care in Minnesota, according to the Minnesota Department of Human Services.

Most children are referred to foster care because of parental drug abuse and neglect.

Even amidst COVID-19, Minnesota still has a great need for foster parents to provide safe, supportive homes for children and youth.

According to researchers with Harvard University, supportive relationships with adults are key to children developing resiliency.

“It is vital for children in foster care to have support from caring adults during this difficult time in their lives,” said Jodi Raidt, statewide program manager with Lutheran Social Service.

Foster parents can be single or married, home owners or renters.

Lutheran Social Service is seeking prospective foster parents who have time to listen, support young people through challenges and provide positive relationships.

Learn more by contacting Jodi Raidt at fostercare@lssmn.org, by calling (612) 879-5219 or by visiting www.fostercaremn.org.

- Image courtesy of the Internet Public Domain