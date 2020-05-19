As social distancing continues to be in place as an effort to hinder the spread of COVID-19, the Montevideo School District is making accommodations for the 2020 senior class' end-of-the-year events to continue on as planned, albeit a bit differently this year, in order to ensure the health and well-being of the students, administration, and the community.

This year, all events will be held remotely, and will be streamed or able to be viewed online.

“As of this moment, all activities will go off as scheduled,” said Montevideo High School Principal Scott Hickey. “We are still making adjustments and plans for a few activities based upon information we received today (Monday, May 11).

Baccalaureate was held, virtually, on Wed., May 13 at 7:30 p.m., and the Senior Athletic Banquet, also being held virtually, took place on Sunday, May 17 starting at 6 p.m.

“The Senior Banquet will then take place on Monday, May 18 at 8 p.m. It is a private event for seniors only, and will also be held virtually,” Hickey said.

Seniors will receive emails with information regarding accessing their banquet food, and how the senior t-shirts will be distributed through the sliding window at Eagle Tax Service, located at 201 South 1st Street, and will also be notified of delivery times by email. They will also receive their senior awards at the time they receive their diplomas.

Also held virtually this year will be the Senior Scholarship Tea, which will take place on Wed., May 20 at 7 p.m.

Under the current social circumstances, this year’s senior class will also have an unconventional graduation ceremony, but will still be able to participate in a ceremony for their last year at Montevideo Senior High. The district is tentatively planning for graduation to take place on Sunday, May 31.

“We may make adjustments based on the format, and what is needed for the ceremony,” Hickey explained, “but it will be that weekend.”

Graduation will be organized as a “drive-up” style event this year, with students and their immediate families driving up to receive their diplomas in their cars. Spectators are not allowed, but the event will be streamed and broadcasted online.

“We are awaiting approval for a parade following graduation, and are currently working with the city as well as the Montevideo Police Department; more information will be shared as we get closer to the event. We will lock down the final date ASAP, but we hope to stick with the 31st,” said Hickey.