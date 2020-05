Summer Driver Education registration is open until Friday, May 22 at 4:30 pm.

Students must be at least 15 years old by October 31, 2020 to register. The fee is $325 and must be paid on the first day of class. Complete the Driver Education form and email it back to Chris Trostad at christrostad@isd593.org or mail it to Highland School, 801 Central Avenue North, Crookston, MN 56716.

Should you have any questions email Trostad at the above address or call Highland Elementary School at 281-5600.