Pre-recorded event featured various speeches, reading of graduates’ names

Northland Community & Technical College hosted a virtual commencement ceremony on May 14 for the Class of 2020 graduates. The pre-recorded ceremony featured addresses from the Deans of both East Grand Forks and Thief River Falls campuses, as well as President Dennis Bona.

Crookston-area graduates who received their certificate, diploma or degree included:

• Perry Larson, Euclid, Farm Operations & Management diploma

• Jonathan James Abeld, Crookston, Carpentry - Residential diploma

• Daniel Saiz-Deleon, Crookston, Carpentry - Residential diploma

• Colton Weiland, Crookston, Carpentry - Residential diploma

• Timothy Dean Parr, Crookston, Construction Electricity diploma

• Benjamin Kostrzewski, Crookston, Construction Plumbing diploma

• Tori LeAnn Demarais, Crookston, Administrative Office Specialist diploma and Administrative Professional A.A.S.

• Abbigail Brekken, Grand Forks (formerly of Crookston), Business A.S.

• Erica Netland, Crookston, Business A.A.S.

• JaNan M. Erickson, Climax, Supervisory Leadership certificate

• Samantha Moffett, Crookston, Medical Administrative Assistant A.A.S., Medical Office Specialist diploma, and Patient Access Specialist certificate

• Jamie Dauksavage, Crookston, Nursing A.S.

• Madison Nicholls, Crookston, Occupational Therapy Assistant A.A.S.

• Jessenia Argueta, East Grand Forks (formerly of Crookston), Practical Nursing diploma

• Sarah Pahlen, Crookston, Practical Nursing diploma

• Brooke Marie Danielson, Crookston, Radiologic Technology A.A.S.

• Jonathan Martin, Crookston, Respiratory Therapist A.A.S.

• Hunter Baranski, Crookston, Criminal Justice Law Enforcement A.A.S.

• Rachel Erin Colbert, Euclid, Criminal Justice Law Enforcement A.S.

• Erik Jacobson, Crookston, Welding Technology diploma

• Connor Januszewski, Crookston, Welding Technology diploma

• Jessica Zavala, Crookston, Welding Technology diploma

Northland, like many other area colleges, transformed its graduation ceremony in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to host a virtual commencement.

“In these challenging times, it’s so important to recognize and honor the positive things that are still happening all around us,” President Bona said. “I am so grateful to our staff and commencement committees for all the incredible efforts they’ve put in to make this virtual ceremony truly meaningful and worthy of the work our graduates have put in during their time with us. I’m thrilled to be a part of it, and I invite our local communities to join us in a show of support that will be larger and more far reaching than usual thanks to the technology that is keeping us all connected.”

Northland’s virtual ceremony was streamed on the college’s website, Facebook and YouTube channels. Northland grads were encouraged to share the stream and celebrate by posting photos on social media tagging #GoNorthland and #Northland2020.