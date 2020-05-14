More about the City Council meeting.

This sometimes happens — even though I had a nice big chunk of space for the article on the city council meeting, it wasn’t quite enough for everything I found interesting. So, I’ll share a couple things here and also offer my opinion. Voila! Suitable for the opinion page.

One of the items the council discussed was a permit for the Fire Department to shoot fireworks on the 4th of July. Don’t you just hate to think they might not be able to do that this year?

But, there is good news. It turns out the deadline to order the fireworks is June 12 and the next council meeting is June 9. They decided they could “wait and see.”

Just in case, I have a back up idea. If we can’t have a 4th of July celebration, but we can have Corn Days (I know, still up in the air) maybe we could have fireworks then! It would be a win-win, because we wouldn’t have to stay up so late to watch.

I don’t have any “inside information.” My Corn Days dream is just that. I’m glad I don’t have to be the one to decide.

Another, all good news, item the council heard about is the Downtown Revitalization Committee’s wish to have some downtown trees strung with lights during the Holiday Lights in Motion season. A great idea to spread the magic! They hope to light trees by City Hall, Veteran’s Park, and the new pocket park at Highways 4 and 14.

Just my opinion, but what about the trees by the Chief Sleepy Eye statue in Wooldrik Park? (By the way — one of those trees looks dead, time to take it out?)

On to a more serious opinion about an even more fun Sleepy Eye feature — the Sleepy Eye Family Aquatic Center. What do you think they should do? Can it safely open, at least for part of the summer?

I love that place. I think it is one of the best developments in our town’s recent history. I practically beg my grandchildren to come for a swimming day so I can go down the slide! I get up early in the morning to take water aerobics at the pool (and it’s not because I’m an exercise freak.)

I feel bad everytime I hear of another town deciding they won’t open their waterpark this summer. I also think maybe they are right.

When the council discussed this issue Tuesday night, there was a mention of children being less likely to suffer from COVID-19. I just don’t know what to think about that. Even one seriously ill child would be bad news. And there have been some scary stories coming out of New York about related serious illnesses, and even deaths, in children.

Another thing the council needs to consider is that it is not just a question of whether children might get sick. Truth is they might contract the virus and never have symptoms. Then they would bring it home to the rest of the family — even people who are in high risk categories.

A lot of tough decisions to be made; a lot of different angles to consider.

Now, don’t forget, there are two more parades this week. Thursday at 6 p.m. is the Public School teachers’ Farewell Parade and Saturday around 5:30 p.m. is a Community parade on the Corn Days Parade route. Enjoy!