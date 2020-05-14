The number of COVID-19 cases in Chippewa County jumped from six on Monday, May 11, to 21 on Tuesday, May 12. Confirmed cases in the county had been holding steady in the single digits since the first official confirmed case was announced during the week of April 20.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Chippewa County jumped from six on Monday, May 11, to 21 on Tuesday, May 12. Confirmed cases in the county had been holding steady in the single digits since the first official confirmed case was announced during the week of April 20.

Wes Duellman, CCM Health Communications Director said: “The increase in confirmed cases has to do with the increase in testing due to the expansion of COVID-19 testing to all symptomatic patients at CCM Health’s drive-thru testing station, which began on April 24.”

Ashlie Johnson, Public Information Officer for Countryside Public Health, said: “We are actively working with our area partners in response to COVID-19 and the increase of cases. We are aware of the cases, as the MDH map on their COVID-19 website shows.”

Due to state and federal privacy laws, information regarding any COVID-19 patients cannot be shared with the public. “What we can share,” said Johnson, “is that these cases are being monitored by MDH and local public health agencies for disease investigation, contact tracing, and essential services. Testing has opened up in our medical facilities to symptomatic individuals, so more people are being tested in our communities.”

As local hospitals increase their testing of symptomatic patients, it is expected that the number of confirmed cases will also increase throughout the state.

As of Wednesday morning, the MDH’s online COVID-19 dashboard showed a total of 12,494 confirmed cases in Minnesota, with 614 total deaths. In our immediate area, Chippewa County, as mentioned earlier, has 21 confirmed cases. The number of cases in Kandiyohi County has surged to 367. Lac qui Parle County reports two cases, Swift County has nine cases, Renville County has six cases, and Yellow Medicine County has three cases.

In all of Minnesota, there have been a total of 8,223 cases released from isolation.