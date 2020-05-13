Monday April 27th started a new phase of Covid-19 service access for Granite Falls residents with the Granite Falls Library starting curbside pickup for card holders. The premises are still closed however the books, dvds, and audio recordings that previously sat unused on shelves for the past two months will now have the opportunity to reach readers again.

Business hours to talk to staff by phone have been set at Wednesdays and Fridays 12:00pm-4:00pm and curbside pickup occurs Wednesday and Friday evenings from 4:00pm-6:00pm with pickups scheduled in fifteen minute intervals. Eager library patrons may place times on hold through https://iii.pioneerland.lib.mn.us/ or by calling 320-564-3738. When items are ready staff will contact individuals and schedule a pick up time. A designated pickup spot lies just feet from the library's front doors. Once patrons arrive they should call the librarian again at 320-564-3738 and reserved items will be brought to car windows, simply, safely, remain in your car.

No returns will be done by hand, items may only be returned in the dropbox and no late fees are being collected in person at this time. The libraries urges users to not utilize library services if they are feeling sick in any way. For the safety of library staff, no public will be allowed inside the facility until further notice and the librarians inside may not answer the door to patrons. As a reminder the building does still provide Wifi access that can be accessed from their parking lot.