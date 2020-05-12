Driving complaint led to traffic stop and pursuit that ended in Grand Forks.

A Moorhead man wanted on a felony Department of Corrections warrant out of Minnesota was taken into custody Monday, May 11, but not before an attempted traffic stop north of Climax led to a vehicle pursuit that crossed into North Dakota and ended up in Grand Forks.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says that Nicholas Kenneth Wessels, 34, was taken into custody in Grand Forks by the Grand Forks Police Department Monday.

It all started at 3:46 p.m., when the PCSO received a driving complaint in Nielsville of a vehicle, a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee driving “all over the road.” A deputy located the vehicle north of Climax on Highway 75 and pulled it over. The driver, later identified as Wessels, was accompanied by three passengers. When other units arrived to assist, the PCSO reports, Wessels took off in the Jeep and deputies pursued. It continued across the border, into Traill County in North Dakota and then into Grand Forks County. Law enforcement ended the pursuit when Wessels entered Grand Forks city limits.

The Jeep was subsequently located in Grand Forks, unoccupied. Nicholas was later located in that city by Grand Forks Police and arrested.

The investigation continues.