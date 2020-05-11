Sleepy Eye FFA was able to utilize funds from a National FFA Mini Grant to provide a bag of goodies to the families in the Weekend Backpack Food Program

Last week, the Sleepy Eye FFA was able to utilize funds from a National FFA Mini Grant to provide a bag of goodies to the families in the Weekend Backpack Food Program. This bag contains a box of cereal and crackers, toothpaste, toothbrush and holder, napkins, dish soap, towel and cloth, lotion and body wash, and a Smarties treat bag.

Originally, the Sleepy Eye FFA applied for this grant to do a workshop at the State FFA Convention. Since the State Convention is going virtual, the funds could be utilized in a different manner. Chapter Advisor, Mrs. Hoffmann, asked permission to do this bag of goodies for the families and received approval from National FFA.

Morgan Hoffmann, Chapter Student Advisor, was able to make all of the bags for the families. The Sleepy Eye Public School staff and bus service will be delivering the bags. Hoffmann said, “Thanks to all who helped in the process. We love to serve and sometimes it takes a chain of people to make it happen!”

The Weekend Backpack Food Program is a collaboration between Sleepy Eye Elementary, Trinity Lutheran Church and others in the Sleepy Eye community, supplying students with nutritional support by providing weekend meals each Friday. Each backpack provides the equivalent of two weekend meals and snack.