Myrtle Starbeck, 90, of Montevideo, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at her residence. A private family service was held on Wednesday May 6, with burial at Sunset Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements were with Wing-Bain Funeral Home.

Myrtle E. Starbeck was born July 15, 1929, in Benson, to Peter and Margaret Swanberg. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. She worked as a nanny for a doctor in South Dakota during her teenage years. Myrtle graduated from the Benson High School.

Myrtle was united in marriage to Robert Starbeck on Feb. 8, 1947, in Benson. They later moved to Montevideo where Myrtle went to work for First National Bank. Myrtle and Robert would follow the PGA Tour in the winter for several months. She retired after 28 years to stay at home and help her husband during his failing health. She also volunteered at the food shelf and the American Legion. She loved to walk wherever she went, even during the winter.

She is survived by her children, Jon Starbeck, of Montevideo, and Douglas Starbeck, of Maple Plain; son-in-law Steve Kranz, of Long Lake; grandchildren, Justin Starbeck, of Miami, Fla,, Nathan Kranz, of Minneapolis, Heather and Hunter Starbeck, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Dakota Starbeck, of Olivia; sisters, Marcella and Darlene; brothers, Luvern and Lowell; and several extended family and friends.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband; daughter, Karen Kranz; sisters, Hazel, Lois, Marie and Isabel; and brothers, Howard, Robert, Floyd and Richard.