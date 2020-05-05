In February, Carris Health – Redwood Administrator Bryan Lydick announced his promotion and a process for securing a replacement for his position serving the Redwood Falls hospital and clinic.

During an interim period of approximately six months, Beth Honkomp has been named interim administrator. Honkomp recently retired from CentraCare where she was vice-president of performance excellence after 35 years with the organization.

Her experience, knowledge and leadership have positively influenced healthcare quality and safety not only at CentraCare, but on a broader statewide scale. Honkomp was familiar with Redwood Falls, as she worked on the organization’s integration into Carris Health in 2019.

“As I finish my second month in Redwood, I am so impressed by the highly-skilled staff at Carris Health-Redwood,” said Honkomp. “The work being done throughout this organization on a day-to-day basis is truly amazing. I have never felt a commitment to the community as I have felt here in Redwood.”

CentraCare and Carris Health have established a search committee to identify a permanent administrator for Redwood.

“With all that Redwood has to offer in a new health campus, robust healthcare services and being associated with a strong health system like CentraCare, this is a sought-after position,” explained Bryan Lydick.

Lydick currently serves on the search committee and will continue to provide local oversight to Carris Health - Redwood.

“We have been pleased to have a strong pool of applicants,” he said.

Applications are being vetted, and several candidates have been brought forward for the first stage of virtual interviewing.

“When the process moves on to second round interviews, those will happen in person with more individuals participating including Redwood senior leadership team and physician leaders as well as Redwood operating committee,” said Lydick.

The committee aims to select a new administrator by June, so that individual can get started this summer.