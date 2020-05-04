The Redwood County Highway Department would like to inform the public of the upcoming road and bridge construction work which is slated for 2020 in the Redwood Falls area.

The bridge replacement project on CSAH 101 over the Minnesota River near old North Redwood, which is under contract with Duininck, Inc., has a start date of May 4, 2020 with a completion date of Nov. 1, 2020. There will be a detour in place.

Other scheduled projects include:

• Road construction on CSAH 6 from the junction of Trunk Highway 19/71 to the Minnesota River. This project is not yet under contract. It will consist of a cold in place recycle, overlay and aggregate shoulders. There will be a detour in place. It has a project length of 30 days.

• Road construction on CSAH 101 (DeKalb Street) from the junction of Meadow Lane to the junction of trunk highway 19/71. This project is under contract with M.R. Paving & Excavating, Inc. There will be a detour in place. Work to complete the project will resume in late May.

• Road construction on CSAH 101 (DeKalb Street) from the junction of trunk highway 67 to the junction of Meadow Lane. This project is not yet under contract. It will consist of bituminous mill and overlay and paved shoulders. There will be a detour in place. Work will start the first week in June.

For more information on these upcoming projects, contact the Redwood County Highway Department at (507) 637-4056,or visit the Redwood County Web site at redwoodcounty-mn.us.

- Image courtesy of the Internet Public Domain