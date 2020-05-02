Brown County Essential Services Hotline, phone number 507-233-6808.

Brown County has established a LIVE Essential Services Hotline for community members who have been affected by COVID-19. This LIVE line is intended for those who are quarantined or self-isolating to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and are unable to leave the home to get their essential service needs met. Some of the individuals who are at higher risk and may need assistance with essential services are:

•lab-confirmed or healthcare provider diagnosis of COVID-19 in isolation,

•elderly population of greater than 65 years of age,

•individuals who have chronic heart, lung, and kidney disease,

•pregnant women,

•immune-compromising conditions,

•severe mental health

This hotline will assess the caller’s need for specific challenges in obtaining necessary essential items, and do not have family, friends, neighbors, or a faith community to assist in providing a means to obtain essential items. The hotline will address challenges such as

•food

•medicine

•transportation

•shelter

Brown County Essential Services Hotline, phone number 507-233-6808, will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. After hours callers will be encouraged to leave a message for a return call by agency staff the following business day.