Susan Marie Strand, of Las Vegas, Nev., was born on March 16, 1942 to Raymond and Winnifred Strand of Milan. She earned her Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Education, and in 1970 Sue chose Las Vegas as her lifetime home. She began teaching for the Clark County School District in 1974. During her time with CCSD, Sue's commitment to her students and outspoken advocate for teacher rights was recognized through her listing in the “Who Are the Women of Las Vegas, 1984” and the “Who's Who of National Educators, 1989-1990.” Her leadership roles spanned three decades, including in elected offices from the 1980s-2003: Nevada State Education Association President, National Education Association Director, and Clark County Education Association President. Sue finished her career back in the classroom. Following her retirement, she was on her HOA board and remained an active member with the Clark County Retired Teachers Association. In 2010, Sue was awarded the Nevada State Education Association “Retired Achievement Award.”

Sue enjoyed crafts and genealogy, tolerated her siblings, and LOVED her nieces, nephews and the MN Vikings! She was tough till the end with unfailing generosity in a true Norwegian fashion, and will be dearly missed.

Sue is survived by her siblings, Nancy Strand, of Chandler, Ariz., Roger Strand, of Milan, Ozzie Strand (and Denise), of Mesa, Ariz., and Margaret Sodetani (and Clayton), of Chanhassen. She is also survived by 12 nieces and nephews, 27 grand-nieces and grand-nephews, as well as her aunts, Phyllis Hauck and Gwen Morem (and Tom). Sue is preceded in death by her parents, grandparents and several aunts and uncles.

Memorials may be sent to the Clark County Retired Teachers Association of Nevada or the Chippewa County Historical Society in Minnesota.