As Minnesotans are adjusting to changes due to the threats of COVID-19, access to services and other resources has become a more urgent need. Older adults are among those at greatest risk for the coronavirus and many of the familiar services that help them stay independent in their homes may not be available or may offer different or more limited services.

The Minnesota Association of Area Agencies on Aging (m4a) and the Minnesota Board on Aging (MBA) are working together to ensure the needs of older Minnesotans and tribal elders are met and respond quickly the increasing and changing needs caused by the pandemic. Through the administration of Older Americans Act and related funds, we are working closely with local community organizations to target funding to crucial services, such as home-delivered meals, grocery shopping and delivery services, virtual caregiver support and telephone reassurance for isolated older adults. These organizations are on the front lines and continue to provide important services in this challenging environment.

The Senior LinkAge Line® (1-800-333-2433) continues to be the best source of unbiased and accurate information for older adults and caregivers. To supplement that service, we are announcing today a new online resource finder tool with current information on services specific to older adults, tribal elders and caregivers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This finder tool is located at HelpOlderAdultsMN.org and is a searchable listing of services from across the state, including Indian County. Users can access the information through categories of services, such as home-delivered meals, grocery and drug deliveries, care coordination and home care. Search capabilities make it easy to find services relatively close to home. Currently the listing includes services provided under the Older Americans Act and other readily accessed information. We will continue to add and update resources on a daily basis to make it as complete and up to date as possible.



About Minnesota Association of Area Agencies on Aging (m4a)

The Minnesota Association of Area Agencies on Aging (m4a) is a coalition of the seven Area Agencies of Aging on Minnesota. The Area Agencies provide services, information and connections that help people age well. They are designated under the federal Older Americans Act by the Minnesota Board on Aging.



About the Minnesota Board on Aging

The Minnesota Board on Aging works to ensure that older Minnesotans and their families are effectively served by state and local policies and programs, so they can age well and live well.

The MBA administers state and federal funds and also creates public awareness, encourages research on aging issues and provides technical assistance and grants to local aging organizations.

Contact: Julie Roles, Communications Director, Metropolitan Area Agency on Aging, jroles@metroaging.org, 2165 Grey Fox Rd., Suite 2, Arden Hills, MN 55112, 651-895-3341.