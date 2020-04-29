Sleepy Eye FFA helped provide a fresh Taco Tuesday Bag to the 30 families signed up for the Weekend Backpack Food Program.

On Tuesday, April 28, Sleepy Eye FFA teamed up with Schutz Family Foods, Sleepy Eye Public Schools, and Judy Surprenant, to provide a fresh Taco Tuesday Bag to the 30 families signed up for the Weekend Backpack Food Program.

Through National FFA, the Sleepy Eye FFA Chapter applied for and received a yearlong Living to Serve grant. With school going to distance learning in March, the chapter didn’t spend the entire grant as planned for the elementary and middle school snacks and pantry. FFA Advisor Mary Hoffmann asked Surprenant for ideas and she, along with many others, felt a fresh food bag would be a great idea.

Schutz Family Foods was contacted to help put together the fresh items for the Taco Tuesday Bags. They were delivered by school busses, along with the Tuesday breakfast/lunch meals, to the 30 families on the Backpack Food Program list. The FFA chapter is very appreciative of all involved for this opportunity to provide fresh food to the families.

The Backpack Food Program is a collaboration between Sleepy Eye Elementary, Trinity Lutheran Church, and others in the Sleepy Eye community, supplying students with nutritional support by providing weekend meals each Friday. Each backpack provides the equivalent of two weekend meals and snacks.

The Sleepy Eye FFA feels fortunate to have helped with this program the last two years, as well as being able to add to the program with Birthday Boxes, snacks and fruit for the Backpack meals.

The Taco Tuesday fresh bag is the final part of the Living to Serve grant. The FFA is working on more grants for the future to continue helping community members with their hunger needs and more!