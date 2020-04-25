Monthly column on Sleepy Eye's public works activities.

Here is a quick update on what is going on within the City of Sleepy Eye during these crazy times.

First, I want to start off with the utility relief program that the PUC has put in place, to try to help out those businesses that were forced to close because of the governor’s executive orders, due to COVID-19. We are allowing the affected businesses to defer their utility payments for up to two months after they are allowed to reopen for business. The deferred amount will then be able to be spread out over a 12 month period for repayment.

Eligibility guidelines are listed on the City of Sleepy Eye website along with the application link. As for the residential utility bills, we have extended the cold weather rule until May 15 and have waived any late fees during this time.

I would also like to give an update on the two construction projects that are going on in town this year. Construction has already started on the street and utility project; crews have begun the underground work on Summit Street SE and will continue there for the next few weeks. During this time Summit Street from 1st Avenue South to 5th Avenue SE will be closed. We are not able to hold neighborhood meetings at this time because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so residents directly affected by construction will be notified via letters or door hangers.

The second project is the 12th Avenue project, which is scheduled to begin this week with some field tile work. The contractor is planning to begin full construction the first week of May.

I know that people like to check on progress throughout these projects, but please keep your distance while work is going on and give the contractors space to do their work. For this reason, we will be putting a link on the city website that will allow you to see weekly project updates along with some photos during the project. Please try to keep your children out of construction zones, especially unattended; the last thing that any of us want is to have any accidents occur during construction.

As always, if you have any questions or concerns for me feel free to contact me at 794-4371.