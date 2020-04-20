On Tuesday's regular Watonwan County Board meeting, the board discussed how to move forward in regards to COVID-19, tax rates, and a Solid Waste Score agreement.

Kyla Schlomann and the board discussed a grant agreement with Solid Waste Score. The only changes in years past was a deadline to use the funds from the grant. Funds will be available from April 1st, 2020 through June 30th, 2021.

"Anything not used in that time period will have to be sent back," said Schlomann. "I don't think that should be a problem."

The grant is for $69,692.

The board authorized Schlomann to sign for the grant unanimously.

Bill Miller brought up concerns over taxes being paid if the COVID-19 outbreak goes on for an extended period of time.

"I know we have a little extra money but I can foresee problems if this thing goes really sour and the taxes aren't getting paid. I know there's not a lot we can do about it but I guess it's a concern of mine."

Kelly Pauling noted that the state was meeting later in session on Tuesday to discuss whether to take action on property taxes.

Pauling also said that surrounding counties— particularly to the south of Watonwan County— were interested in reducing the penalty to 1% for the first 15 days then 2% for the month of June.

"[Blue Earth] is like us where they don't want something that is administratively burdensome," said Pauling.

Pauling added that Brown County was considering an application process, further adding that neither Blue Earth nor Brown County had not officially adopted either plan.

"If we abate penalty until July 15th, the only issue is going to be [that] we're going to have to do another settlement out to tax districts so that they can get that extra tax revenue that comes in because otherwise, it will sit in the agency fund here at the county until we do a December distribution."

The July 15th tax deadline wold also not benefit farmers and the ag community, particularly those who farm on the borders of surrounding counties.

"It would just be better off to align so that way the farmers that farm on the borders of counties can all match up," said Ray Gustavson. "Rather than having two or three different systems. So it would be nice if the state could figure out something."

Lisa Schumann added that small cities and townships within the county don't have much money to spare, particularly after adjusting levies following flooding the past two years.

No motion was made regarding property taxes.

The next county board meeting on April 21st.

Other approved items:

- Sunday liquor license for Southfork Golf Course

- John Hocker retirement from Lewisville Library

- Tobacco license for the Village Inn in LaSalle

- April 20th road and bridge $41,841.77

- April 20th commissioners vouchers $95,780.48

- E&T Notice of Funds Available for an additional $992, for a new total of $89,317 of funds.

- Desk quote for $2,329.49