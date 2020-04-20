The Renville County Parks department has now opened all gates and entrances to the following parks: Beaver Falls County Park, Birch Coulee County Park, Lake Allie County Park, Skalbekken County Park and Vicksburg County Park.

Anderson Lake County Park and Mack Lake County Park remain closed due to flooding.

Visitors are asked to practice social distancing while in the parks by remaining at least six feet away from others that do not live in their household.

The public will be notified of additional park openings, operation changes and updates on the Renville County parks Web site and social media channels.

For more information on Renville County Parks, visit the parks page at www.renvillecountymn.com, call (320) 523-3747 or like “Renville County Parks” on Facebook.

- Image courtesy of the Renville County Parks Department Facebook Page.