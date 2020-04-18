On Thursday, the St. James school board met in a special meeting and approved a bid from MR Paving for $883,383 for the tennis courts project.

The new tennis courts would use a post-tension concrete slab underneath the playing surface to improve the drainage of water and reduce cracking.

In this bid, not as much soil correction would be needed.

Contractors will dig down far enough to put five inches of sand and the post-tension concrete system would go on top.

Other work that may be done is replacing light poles on southern courts which includes reconfiguring light poles and redoing underground electricity. Currently, there is a light pole in the middle of the courts and the new light system would remove that light.

"If the concrete method is chosen, that's probably something that should be done anyways," said Justin Friesen. "Just because that concrete pavement is going to give you a 50-year life, it might be nice to have new electrical, new conduit underneath that."

The new lighting system would be LED lighting.

Superintendent Cselovszki and Courtney Brey decided on a seven-year payment out of long-term facility maintenance. Payments will tap into 30%-36% of the long term facility maintenance fund each year.

"It's very important," said Mike Tongaser. "Obviously we all think it's a worthwhile investment not only for the school but for the community."

"From what we are seeing, the trend is to certainly go post-tension concrete," said Les Zellmann.

With the post-tension system, resurfacing is cheaper, with the biggest problems being small cracks on the playing surface.

The project will start once contracts are approved. The end date is projected for July 30th.

Other approved items:

- Approval of the revised Long Term Facility Maintenance 10-year Expenditure Plan for 2019-2029

- Approval of the revised Long Term Facility Maintenance projected revenue for 2019-2029

- Resolution of intent to issue bonds for the tennis court project.

All three above items are based on the tennis court project

- Approve MOU with the educational support staff and the custodial group including paras, food service staff. custodians.