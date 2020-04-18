The school district is several weeks into distance learning and students and staff have adjusted to their new educational learning mode.

The school district is several weeks into distance learning and students and staff have adjusted to their new educational learning mode. The district is providing school-aged child care to essential employees and delivering meals to our students each day. Our staff is amazing and they have worked exceptionally hard to make this all work. Our building and community are missing our activities and our staff and student interaction. However, we are committed to staying safe and delivering a quality education.

I would like to dedicate this article to our seniors. As we continue with distance learning, our seniors miss more time with mentors, teachers, and friends. The cancellation of spring sports and activities are memories that they cannot make or get back. Then we add in the cancellation of a senior trip and a rescheduled prom and an unknown look of a graduation ceremony. These once in a lifetime opportunities are compromised. I feel for the parents and families of these students, but more importantly, for the class of 2020. Given they will always remember their last year being drastically different from the normal; their time missed with teachers and friends is unfortunate.

To our seniors:

•We will find finality for your year.

•We will honor your time and commitment to education.

•We will never forget this class and what you have endured.

•The resolve and resiliency you have demonstrated will make your class stronger.

In these unprecedented times, I encourage our students, families, and staff to continue to social distance and remain healthy and safe. That does not mean isolation. Use this time to be with family and give thanks for the ones who have to work on the front lines for our community.