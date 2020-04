Lane is washed out near intersections of Polk County highways 44 and 41.

Although we appear to be on the backside of the 2020 spring flooding season, there are still signs of all the runoff that made its way through the Red River Basin.

For example, on Minnesota Highway 102 around 16 miles from Crookston, a portion of the highway is closed and barricaded after rushing water washed out a culvert and, in the process, caused the northbound lane to collapse.

Only local traffic is allowed.