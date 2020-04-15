Lutheran Social Services Meals is one of the United Way of Crookston 2020 grant recipients and their grant will help cover some of the expenses of providing service to those who cannot afford to donate for their meals.

Carole DeMars, who has been the Regional Manager for LSS Meals for over 14 years, says her region covers Polk, Pennington, Marshall and Red Lake Counties, and 15 sites of outreach.

DeMars details what LSS Meals is all about:

“LSS Meals provides meals to everyone, but if you are age 60 and older, our meals are available for a suggested donation of $5.00-$8.40. We do not deny a meal to any senior due to the inability to pay. We receive partial funding of $3/meal reimbursement from the Minnesota Board on Aging through the Farm Bill. Because we do not charge a set fee and target frail, low-income seniors there is always a gap. Therefore, we reach out to entities like the United Way, to help cover what we do not receive in customer donations for our meals.

We started the meal program in Crookston on January 20, 1974. It has been an honor and a blessing for us to be able to provide nutritious meals to this community for over 46 years.

We provide service to over 50 of our elderly friends in the Crookston area. Most of whom get seven meals a week. We have served 1,510 meals from January - March, 2020. Because of the COVID, some seniors that would typically eat in house at RBJ’s have chosen to either get meals delivered or have another avenue for food. We are still allowing curbside pick up for meals from the café if seniors want to go that route. They still need to donate what they feel they can afford towards a ticket from Hugo’s or American Federal.

Recently, the Minnesota Board on Aging asked us to send 14 emergency meals to those seniors who were considered a risk for nutrition. 84% of the seniors we serve in the Crookston area are at high risk for developing severe nutritional deficiencies according to 2019 NAPIS (National Aging Program Informational System) nutrition risk data.

Your donation truly helps to help cover some of the expenses of providing service to those who cannot afford to donate the $5.00 for their meals. It will also assist in our cost to deliver meals daily to our elderly friend in the Crookston area. We truly thank you so much for the generous donation we have received from our friends at United Way of Crookston.”