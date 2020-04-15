The Northwest Minnesota Foundation (NMF) announces their first round of Emergency Disaster Recovery grant recipients. The grant awards are provided through their Emergency Disaster Recovery Fund which was established on March 20th to respond to COVID-19 relief efforts around the Northwest region.

A total of $43,000 was awarded to the following organizations that are providing emergency food and housing security:

• City of Newfolden

• Lutheran Social Services serving Kittson County

• Thief River Falls Area Food Shelf

• Loaves and Fishes serving Fosston and East Polk County

• White Earth Tribal and Community College

• Peoples Church in Bemidji

• Helping Hands serving Mahnomen County

• Heritage Community Center serving Pennington County

• White Earth Band of Ojibwe

NMF will review a second round of applications and plans to award additional funding at the end of April.

The Emergency Disaster Recovery Fund is open to receive charitable gifts, and anyone interested in supporting these continued relief efforts around the region can make a donation online at www.nwmf.org.

Donations can also be made by texting “SupportNorthwestMN” to 50155. A gift of any amount makes a difference during these challenging times.

To learn more about NMF’s ongoing COVID-19 relief efforts, visit www.nwmf.org and click on the “COVID-19 Updates and Resources” button at the top of the homepage.