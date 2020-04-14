Karlie Ries recently finished her sophomore season as a goaltender for the St. Cloud State University women’s hockey team.

Karlie Ries, a graduate of Sleepy Eye High School who played hockey on the high school co-op team, New Ulm Eagles, recently finished her sophomore season as a goaltender for the St. Cloud State University women’s hockey team. Ries played in one game for the Huskies this season against the Wisconsin Badgers. Ries was honored as a WCHA Scholar-Athlete and named to the WCHA All-Academic team for the first time in her career.

Karlie is the daughter of Bill and Julie Ries of Sleepy Eye.

SCSU is a member of the always rugged Western Collegiate Hockey Association and an NCAA Division I affiliate.