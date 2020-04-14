Montevideo Schools Activities Director Bob Grey has been recognized as the 2020 Paul Kruger Class A 2020 Activities Administrator of the Year.

Grey was notified of the honor in January. “Each year, one Class A and one Class AA Activities Director is recognized by our association as being an Activities Director that represents what our association stands for; leadership and involvement in yhour shcool, community, Conference, Region, and statewied,” said Grey.

According to Grey, each of the eight Class A regions select a Region AD of the year. He said: “I was selected by the 40 other activities directors in Region 3A. After answering a questionnaire and sending in some letters of support, a committee selects one of the eight to be honored as the State Activities Director of the Year.”

In a normal year, Grey would have been honored at a ceremony. “The award is presented each year at a banquet during our annual spring conference in late March. This year’s conference was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Montevideo Schools Superintendent Dr. Luther Heller had this to say about Grey: “I believe that Bob Grey is very deserving of the AD of the Year award he received. He is a strong athletic administrator and, in that capacity, he has provided tremendous leadership for Monte­video’s athletic and activity programs, as well as for our coaches and our student athletes. In addition, he has provided that same level of leadership on both the regional and state levels. This award is really a tribute, not only for the leadership Mr. Grey has provided, but to the values he holds for our programs, coaches, and student athletes!”