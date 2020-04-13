In consideration of the recent extended “shelter in place” order by Gov. Walz, Bishop John M. LeVoir of the Catholic Diocese of New Ulm has extended the suspension of all public Masses in the diocese to May 4, as an effort to slow the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

Bishop LeVoir said he understands how difficult it is for the faithful to not gather together for Mass during this time.

However, he said the fundamental operating principles of the Diocese of New Ulm are the prevention or the slowing down of the spread of this pandemic and the spiritual well-being of parishioners, while at the same time not endangering diocesan clergy.

All Catholics in the diocese remain dispensed from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass.

Learn more online at www.dnu.org.