Applications are being accepted until May 15 for the second cohort of the Increasing Diversity in Environmental Careers (IDEC) program, a partnership between the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the Conservation Corps Minnesota and Iowa, the Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) and the Board of Water and Soil Resources (BWSR).

The program, which was launched in summer 2019, creates pathways to natural resources and environmental careers for underrepresented students – racial or ethnic minorities, women, or individuals with disabilities – pursuing a degree in science, technology, engineering or math.

The program consists of three parts – a fellowship with a stipend to ensure financial and academic success, a mentorship to connect students with professionals in the field and an internship to provide students with experience in the field before graduation.

After completing a first-year rotational internship, fellows can intern at the DNR, the MPCA or BWSR for their second and third summers. These internships allow fellows to gain work experiences in their desired career fields before graduation.

Application instructions, as well as more information about the program, can be found on the Conservation Corps Minnesota and Iowa Web site at www.conservationcorps.org/.



Seventeen applicants will be selected for the second cohort and will start the program at the beginning of the fall 2020 academic term.

Applicants must:

• Be a STEM major.

• Have a desire to work in a natural resources or environmental career after graduation.

Be accepted to or enrolled in a two- or four-year full-time program at an accredited state, community, private or tribal college or university.

Be willing to commit to the full program.

Be authorized to work in the United States.

The program is funded by the Minnesota Environmental and Natural Resources Trust Fund.

