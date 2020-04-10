Based on a recommendation from its leadership team, Uniting Cultures/Uniendo

Culturas has postponed the 2020 Multicultural Fiesta until September 2021.

“Making a decision at this time was prompted by the necessity to make a contingency plan now for the $5000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant we were awarded from the Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council for our Fiesta,” said Branstad. “This was not an easy decision, but we decided that it is best to postpone the Fiesta until 2021 fo several reasons, all based around the uncertainty that the COVID-19 pandemic presents us with.”

There is no way of knowing whether the restrictions banning large group gatherings will

continue or possibly be reinstated if another wave of COVID-19 infections occurs in the late summer.

Uniting Cultures also needs to raise $5,000 from the community to match the fund ACH grant award from Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council.

With many businesses operating on reduced hours, and service organization fundraising projects possibly in jeopardy, Uniting Cultures recognizes that this isn’t the time to seek donations for the event.

PLRAC has assured Uniting Cultures that the grant funds will be available for the Multicultural Fiesta in 2021.

Branstad said that other similar events partially funded with grants from PRLAC have been postponed.

“We are sad about not having the Fiesta this year, but want to think about what we can

do for the community IF we are allowed to gather in large groups in the fall.”

One suggestion is to work with the city to plan a dedication of the Plaza de St. James,

celebrating how “we watch out for each other”, which is quoted in the Garden of Good

People mural on the Community Building.