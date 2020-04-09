On Tuesday night, the St. James school board passed a motion to extend the position of superintendent to Steve Heil, the current high school principal at Delano.

Heil was one of two finalists the school board interviewed on Tuesday afternoon.

Despite not having any superintendent experience and a lack of finance experience— two major points of emphasis— Heil was chosen for his work in socioeconomic diverse communities, and equity.

The board noted that Heil was very analytical— which should help him with finance, expects accountability for himself and his staff, has raised test scores, has written grants, was positive, and excited.

Lee Warne of the MSBA provided the audience input summary.

"Words to describe the candidate were transformative, servant leader, experienced, passionate, energetic, reflective, visionary, organized, goal-oriented leader, clear communicator and down to earth. [The] candidate is a strong equity leader, with passion and appreciation for working with schools that are both ethnically and socioeconomically diverse."

"The candidate has not served as a superintendent, however with what the candidate lacks in experience, he makes up for it with his knowledge base, ability to strategic plan, and a strong understanding of the role of superintendent."

Richard Spitzner read off reference background inquiries for Heil.

"You would be making a mistake if you didn't hire him," read Spitzner on the review from the assistant principal at Delano.

"He's passionate about education," read Spitzner of another review. "[He's] passionate about impacting kids and student performances. [He] pushes staff on how to impact students."

Spitzner read the review of the Delano superintendent who hired Heil: "He's a bright person. Pleased with his work. Analytical. Makes decisions on data. Technical background. Has built great one on one relationships. He said he's ready to make the step to superintendent."

After short deliberations, the decision to extend the offer was unanimous.

"It seemed like all of our notes that we took on all of the candidates from the very beginning were pretty much right in line with what the community was saying too," said Scott Runge. "So all the community responses and the staff input group, they basically were aligned with what we were thinking throughout this whole process. So right now, my gut would probably be to go with Steve Heil."

Even though Heil does not have prior experience or much experience in dealing with finances, the board made their decision to go with Heil.

"We might be okay," said Michelle Mohlenbrock. "If he comes in with limited finance experience— but he has talked so much about planning and so much about his analytics—maybe coming in with a fresh set of eyes as to what we have versus someone who has always battled a budget, maybe this isn't so bad coming in with a little less financial experience because I certainly think he's going to try to show us he can move us in the right direction."

The board planned to meet with Heil on Wednesday evening to discuss the terms of the contract before the contract can be finalized.

The results of that meeting will be in the April 16th edition of the Plaindealer. The contract is scheduled to be approved at Thursday's special school board meeting.