The Minnesota State Fair and the Minnesota Farm Bureau recognize 154 Minnesota farms as 2020 Century Farms. Qualifying farms have been in continuous family ownership for at least 100 years and are 50 acres or more. Century Farm families receive a commemorative sign, as well as a certificate signed by Minnesota State Fair and Minnesota Farm Bureau presidents and Governor Tim Walz. Since the program began in 1976, more than 10,500 Minnesota farms have been recognized as Century Farms.



2020 Century Farm families are listed by county, then by the farm’s city or township, family or farm names and year of original purchase:



Aitkin

Aitkin - Flat Rock Farm, 1920

Finlayson - Chelsey Brook Acres, 1907

Becker

Menahga - The Chester Tangen Farm, 1919

Park Rapids - Rixen, 1919

Beltrami

Bemidji - Kimmes Family, 1917

Puposky - Mistic Family Trust - Frank J. Mistic, Jr. and Diana D. Mistic, 1920

Benton

Foley - Hess Farms, 1900

Foley - The Latterell Farm, 1919

Big Stone

Correll - Larson Family Farm, 1918

Blue Earth

Mapleton - Treanor Farm, 1918

Brown

New Ulm - Milford East, 1872

Sleepy Eye - Berkner Farms, 1920

St. James - KJH Hanson Farm, 1887

Carlton

Cloquet - Aho Farms, 1917

Holyoke - Fabrello Family Farm, 1919

Cass

Pequot Lakes - Hoefs' Rock House Ranch, 1911

Chippewa

Maynard - The Gosseling Farm, 1892

Maynard - Michael L. Arends, 1919

Montevideo - Ellingson Family Farm, 1908

Chisago

Lindstrom - Maple Hill Farm, 1920

North Branch - Hay Creek Farm, 1920

Clay

Hawley - Keith and Lori Aakre, 1883

Clearwater

Gonvick - Johnson Operation, 1909

Cottonwood

Jeffers - Schoper Farm, 1919

Lamberton - Hubert Farm, 1916

Revere - Peder Enstad Homestead, 1871

Dakota

Cannon Falls - McCoy Farms, 1913

Hastings - The Leifeld Farm, 1871

Dodge

Mantorville - Schleeter Family Farm, 1912

Douglas

Alexandria - Chermak, 1888

Alexandria - Johnson, 1913

Parkers Prairie - Hart Farm, 1919

Faribault

Blue Earth - Guckeen/Murphy, 1885

Frost - Claire and Diane Olson, 1920

Fillmore

Preston - Clint and Marlene Peterson Farm, 1916

Freeborn

Alden - Jacobs, 1920

Ellendale - D&P Farr Farm, 1919

Glenville - Arlo L. and Julie D. Wallin – Wallin Farms, 1919

Hartland - The Madson Farm, 1903

Goodhue

Goodhue - Dicke Family Farm, 1920

Goodhue - Richard Ryan Family, 1863

Elbow Lake - James K. and Charlene Nelson, 1915

Herman - Itzen Family Farm, 1902

Houston

Caledonia - Evergreen Stock Farm, 1918

Caledonia - Molling Family Farm, 1919

Spring Grove - David Holten Family Farm, 1901

Isanti

Cambridge - The Troolin Farmstead, 1908

Jackson

Jackson - Vacura, 1919

Lakefield - Buresch Family Farm, 1920

Lakefield - Doug and Sue Pohlman, Kimberley and Brett Johnson, Elaine Pohlman, and Kenneth and Pat Pohlman, 1920

Kandiyohi

Atwater - Person - Kelley, 1920

Pennock - Thompson Family Farm, 1895

Koochiching

Littlefork - Lofgren Farm, 1904

Littlefork - Rehn, 1914

Lac qui Parle

Bellingham - Trygestad Family Farms, LLC, 1920

Lake of the Woods

Williams - Olson Stock Farm, 1920

Le Sueur

Le Center - Macho Farm, 1920

Le Sueur - King Family Farm, 1920

Lincoln

Ivanhoe - Tom and Cindy Frensko Family, 1920

Lyon

Tyler - Bakker Farms, 1920

Mahnomen

Fosston - Hans and Mary Nesvold Farm, 1919

Marshall

Argyle - Tulibaski Brothers, 1919

Strandquist - Hanson Farm, 1920

Strandquist - Stusynski Farms, 1920

Martin

Fairmont - Becker Farm, 1920

Fairmont - Bill and Jim Bulfer, 1912

Fairmont - Bill and Jim Bulfer, 1920

Fairmont - John Bulfer – Crowley Farm, 1904

Truman - George Farm, 1898

Welcome - Louis – Carl – Kristy Meyer Farm, 1919

McLeod

Brownton - Zimmerman Farm, 1920

Lester Prairie - Curtis and Debra Marks, 1920

Lester Prairie - Francis Burch, 1919

Stewart - The Maiers Family Farm, 1919

Meeker

Dassel - Dahlman, 1918

Dassel - Lakewood Farm, 1907

Dassel - Settergren Farm, 1919

Grove City - Dean Stenberg, 1920

Morrison

Pierz - Hebler’s KG Ranch, 1920

Mower

Brownsdale - Holst Farms, 1920

LeRoy - McRoberts, 1920

Lyle - Wilfred and Calista Murphy Family Farm, 1920

Murray

Chandler - Strampe Farm, 1920

Walnut Grove - Kassel Family Farm, 1911

Nobles

Lismore - Alma Voss Bullerman and Sons, 1919

Lismore - DeGroot Farm, 1918

Worthington - Gordon Family Farm, 1920

Worthington - Robertson Farm, 1917

Norman

Shelly - Svalestad and Swalstad Farm, 1889

Olmsted

Elgin - Kitzman Dairy, 1920

Eyota - Darrel Mulholland Farm, 1917

Rochester - Kuisle Korner, 1912

Stewartville - Dux Farm, 1919

Otter Tail

Erhard - Weiss Family Farm, 1898

Perham - Dan Bucholz Family Farm, 1919

Perham - Steuber Family Farm, 1920

Pelican Rapids - Ruud, 1919

Vining - Aune – Wallevand, 1899

Wadena - Roger and Pamela Heiden, 1919

Pennington

Thief River Falls - Iverson Family Farmstead, 1920

Pipestone

Edgerton - DeGroot – Walhof, 1918

Pipestone - Bucher Farm, 1918

Polk

Beltrami - Eia Farms, 1904

Beltrami - Page Farm, 1920

Beltrami - Rolland B Hamre Inc., 1920

Beltrami - Walters Farm, 1912

Crookston - Letnes Farms, 1891

Fertile - Larson Brothers Farming, 1884

Gully - Travis and Tracy Carlson, 1902

Pope

Glenwood - Reichmann Homestead Farms, 1920

Starbuck - The Rasmusen Family Farm, 1920

Redwood

Clements - Nelsen Family Farm, 1918

Lamberton - Steven and Euleen Christensen Farm, 1912

Garden City - Michael and Mary Pankratz Family Farm, 1877

Morgan - Schmidt Family Farm, 1920

Renville

Fairfax - Jeffrey and Kari Jo Borth, 1920

Franklin - Sherman Farm, 1920

Rice

Faribault - Bauer, 1914

Faribault - Bauer – East Prairie Farm, 1916

Lonsdale - Pumper, 1906

Lonsdale - Trnka’s, 1920

Morristown - Schwichtenberg Farm, 1919

Rock

Luverne - Swenson Farm, 1920

Roseau

Badger - Gerald Didrikson Farms, 1917

Scott

Belle Plaine - Riesgraf – Bauer Farm, 1920

Sibley

Buffalo Lake - The Binger Farm, 1919

Gaylord - Larry and Debra Podratz Family Farm, 1919

Gaylord - Spiering, Reinke, Paine, 1919

St. Louis

Alborn - Polich Farm, 1919

Wright - The Markkanen Farm, 1909

Stearns

Albany - The Burg Family Farm, 1891

Albany - Linn Family Farm, 1917

Albany - Malley Family Farm, 1882

St. Joseph - Kosel Family, 1865

Steele

Owatonna - Wencl Farm, 1920

Stevens

Alberta - Tollef Berger Farm, 1920

Swift

Benson - Saunders Family Farm, 1919

Benson - Dean and Shirley Evenson Family, 1920

Todd

Bertha - Hartman Family, 1920

Grey Eagle - Berscheit Farms LLC, 1919

Long Prairie - Zastrow Farms, 1920

Sauk Centre - Eltgroth, 1919

Wabasha

Plainview - Welti Farm, 1915

Waseca

Janesville - Holmes Farm, 1919

Janesville - Nyquist Family Farm, 1920

Waseca - Greg and Amanda Born, 1916

Waseca - Reinecke Farm, 1900

Washington

Hastings - Schneider Farm, 1919

Stillwater - Alocra Dairy Inc., 1919

Wright

Annandale - McDonald Farm, 1859

Cokato - Dahlen Stockholm Land, 1909

Cokato - Lundeen Farms, 1920

Yellow Medicine

Canby - Hansen Farm, 1903

Canby - Kraft Farm, 1920



Information on all Century Farms will be available at the Minnesota Farm Bureau exhibit during the 2020 Minnesota State Fair. A database of all Minnesota Century Farms is also available at fbmn.org.



