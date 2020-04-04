The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) will begin a slope stabilization and road repair project on State Highway 19 near Morton, beginning April 6, 2020.

Following guidance from state health officials and to prevent further spread of COVID-19, MnDOT crews will maintain social distancing practices while working.

The project includes stabilizing slopes and doing road repair work at two locations on Highway 19, approximately three miles east of Morton.

The slopes were damaged by heavy rains in 2019.

A detour is required for this project. Motorists will be routed on U.S. Highway 71 and Renville County roads 4 and 5.

The project is estimated to cost $392,350 and to be complete by May 7, 2020. The start and end dates for this project could change due to unforeseeable circumstances.

The contractor is Carl Bolander and Sons, LLC.

For updates on the project, please visit mndot.gov.

For road conditions and travel information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.

- Photo courtesy of the Internet Public Domain