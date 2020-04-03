Some manufacturers are essential businesses.

Governor Walz’s executive order directing Minnesota residents to stay at home through April 10 meant several businesses were required to close for now. The language of the order is: “all persons currently living within the State of Minnesota are ordered to stay at home or in their place of residence except to engage in the Activities and Critical Sector work [listed in the order].”

Those allowed activities include getting necessary supplies and services, such as food — groceries and takeout from restaurants — gasoline, and items needed to maintain safety in the home. (This is a summary, not the complete list.)

Critical work includes a variety of businesses and industries, such as health care, banking, food production, trades, news media, and some manufacturing. (The complete list is longer and more detailed.)

Work from home is allowed in all cases and encouraged for all who can do so.

The Herald-Dispatch asked two Sleepy Eye manufacturers about their status during this order. Both BIC Graphic and Mark Thomas Company are able to continue to work in their plants.

Mark Beito, of Mark Thomas Company said, “As a supplier of urns and other products to funeral homes, we, like them, are considered essential.”

Asked about work conditions for his employees, Beito said, “We have relatively few employees compared to our work space, so we are already not crowded. We are discouraging face to face conversations when phone will do. We have ended all-staff meetings, which we used to do every day at 9:55 a.m. We removed two/thirds of the chairs from our breakroom to make it easier to maintain proper distance, and are staggering breaks.”

Beito said employees with any kind of respiratory condition are being paid to stay home.

On a lighter note, Beito said of Mark Thomas Company workers, “Need to talk to someone face to face? You’ll have to raise your voice.”

BIC Graphic referred the Herald-Dispatch’s question to their corporate office. The following statement was received from Barbie Winterbottom, Chief People Officer, from her office in Clearwater, Florida.

“BIC Graphic and our employees are proud to play our part in efforts supporting essential businesses during this global crisis. For many years, we have supplied items that are critically important to healthcare, finance, charitable organizations, social services and enable America’s workforce to work remotely. BIC Graphic is deemed an essential business, and as such, our sites in Sleepy Eye and Red Wing, Minnesota and Clearwater, Florida remain open and fully operational.

“We care deeply for our customers and our people and are actively practicing all CDC health precautions and social distancing for those who are working in our plants.”