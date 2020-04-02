On Friday morning, the Watonwan County board met for an emergency meeting to implement an executive order for Watonwan County's critical services.

The executive order acknowledges that Watonwan County has some employees who meet the critical section sector, part-time, and on-call exemptions.

"Every attempt will be made to have employees do county work from home to the extent technology is available, task appropriate and permitted by law," said Kelly Pauling.

County has already budgeted for the salaries and benefits all of the employees of 2020.

"The Watonwan County board wants to look out for the wellbeing of its staff and their families during the pandemic," continued Pauling. "Additionally, Watonwan County wants employees to retain their vacation and sick leave as much as possible so that employees will be able to take time off as necessary if the COVID-19 virus continues to spread. The Watonwan County Board directs all department heads to assess which employees meet the definition of the critical sector exemptions. The Watonwan County commissioners authorize full payment of salaries and benefits to employees who had work hours reduced due to the March 25th, 2020 executive order that directs Minnesotans to stay at home. Employees who had work hours reduced to not need to use paid leave to receive their full salaries."

"I would want to thank Kelly for this resolution," said Jim Branstad. "I think it was well put together. I really think it's in our best interests to keep our county employees as whole, as we can so I appreciate the effort that we're doing in order to do that."

Employees have to be available to perform critical duties. Staff will check in daily to address the needs of each department.

Allison Karau from TMT brought up concerns over hazard pay for her employees, many of whom are at risk. Ray Gustafson said there would be no hazard pay and workers will have to work as they need to.

The vote was passed 5-0.

The next county board meeting is April 7th.