As of 11:59 p.m. March 27, the residents of State of Minnesota have been ordered to stay home. That directive came via an executive order announced March 25 by Gov. Tim Walz.

The order limits movement outside of homes beyond essential needs until April 10 at 5 p.m.

According to the announcement made by the governor, by limiting social interactions, the state will “decrease the transmission of COVID-19 and help ensure our health care sector can prepare for increased demands.” The closure of schools has also been extended through May 4.

After spending eight days preparing for distance learning, schools will begin that process today (March 30).

According to Keith Muetzel, city administrator, while it is not “business as usual,” the City of Redwood Falls will continue to provide essential services during the governor’s stay at home order.

Many of the services the city provides fall within the critical sector and most of its employees are classified as essential workers.

Employees working in the police, electric, water, wastewater and street departments will continue to maintain operations while adhering to the social distancing guidelines.

The liquor store will remain open. However, the store is temporarily closing at 8 p.m. to allow staff to perform cleaning and maintenance tasks.

The RACC is closed, but parks and other open spaces are available for limited use.

At city hall, those employees who can work from home have been directed to do so. Currently, payroll, accounts payable and utility billing are being processed from remote locations.

The fire department has temporarily suspended training activities, but it will continue to respond to fire calls.

The most significant change resulting from the order is that the library will cease all operations during the order.

More information can be found at ci.redwood-falls.mn.us.

The Redwood County board met in an emergency meeting March 26, and according to Vicki Knobloch, the board identified all staff as essential.

While county offices remain closed, employees are available to assist the public through phone calls and e-mail.

Find a list of contacts online at redwoodcounty-mn.us.