The Redwood Area Food Shelf has been celebrating March as food shelf month. Little did its volunteers know by the end of the month how much its program would differ.

Due to the concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the local food shelf has implemented a number of changes as it serves the public at its Redwood Falls site.

According to Cindy Mumme, Redwood Area Food Shelf coordinator, the most important thing the public needs to know is that the organization will remain open for distribution during its regular hours from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 8-10 a.m. during the first Saturday of the month.

Instead of allowing the public into the food shelf site, volunteers are pre-packaging items it will give to those who come.

Mumme said a volunteer will meet individuals at the front door of the building where they will take their name and the number of people in their household. Then those who come will be asked to wait while the volunteers go and get items.

A cart will be loaded and then handed over to the recipient who will then unload the donation and return the cart.

“This is all so new to us,” said Mumme, adding she is not sure what will happen. “We will keep doing it this way as long as we have to.”

The expectation is that the number of people being served will increase, which means there is also going to be a need for more items. Those who are willing to provide donations are welcome.

“We need anything and everything,” said Mumme.

To find out more, contact Mumme at (507) 637-3653 during food shelf hours or (507) 627-5106.