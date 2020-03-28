As Minnesota copes with the COVID-19 peacetime emergency, the Minnesota Department of Revenue (MDR) announced that the individual income tax filing deadline has been extended to July 15.

This announcement follows the federal tax guidelines which have also extended to July 15. The extension is available to everyone, and there is no penalty or interest for taking advantage of the adjustment.

“The income tax extension is a much-needed response to the economic hit our state is taking from the coronavirus pandemic,” said Senator Gary Dahms of Redwood Falls. “This is a small step in the right direction, and I hope to see greater relief in the days to come.”

In their announcement, MDR noted that this extension does not yet apply to other tax areas. However, it is “analyzing how other tax types may be impacted by this announcement.”

Many Minnesota tax types, including the corporate franchise, fiduciary and S-corporation, are by law allowed an automatic extension to match the federal filing date.

The grace period is offered with the understanding that many Minnesotans have been financially impacted by business closures and revenue loss caused by the spread of COVID-19.

Those who can file their taxes now are encouraged to do so, especially if they are projected to receive a return. The more regularly timed payments are provided, the better equipped the state will be to handle the coronavirus pandemic.What follows are some frequently asked questions and answers:

When must I file and pay my 2019 individual income taxes?

Both the IRS and state revenue department will accept individual income tax returns through July 15, 2020, without assessing penalties or interest.

Why is the department offering more time to make payment?

As Minnesota responds to the COVID-19 situation, the State of Minnesota is providing this filing and payment grace period for 2019 to those who need it. It encourages Minnesotans who expect refunds to file as soon as they are ready. It also encourages Minnesotans who do not need extra time to pay, to file and pay as soon as possible to do your part in providing ongoing support to COVID-19 response across the state.

Are 2020 estimated state income tax payments included in this grace period?

This grace period does not include state estimated tax payments for individual income taxes due April 15, 2020, for the 2020 tax year.

Are Minnesota’s corporate franchise tax payments included in this grace period?

While the Minnesota due date of April 15, 2020 has not changed, under current Minnesota law, corporations receive an automatic extension to file their state return to the later of Nov. 15, 2020, or the date of any federal extension to file.

Have the Minnesota partnership, fiduciary, or S-corporation income tax payment deadlines changed?

While the Minnesota due date of April 15, 2020 has not changed, under current Minnesota law, partnerships, fiduciaries, and S-corporations receive an automatic extension to file their state return to the date of any federal extension to file.

What if I cannot file or pay by July 15, 2020?

You may request relief from other late-file or late-pay penalties, additional tax charges, or interests, for reasonable cause or the state of emergency declarations by the president and governor due to COVID-19. You may request relief after being notified of a penalty.

If you have questions about this new income tax payment deadline, call (651) 296-3781 or 1-800-652-9094 (toll-free), e-mail individual.incometax@state.mn.us or visit www.revenue.state.mn.us.

For general questions, call (651) 556-3000 or 1-800-657-3666 (toll-free), or use the e-mail form.

See the IRS Response to COVID-19 on the IRS Web site at irs.gov.

Senator Dahms is in his third term representing Senate District 16, which includes communities in Brown, Lac qui Parle, Lyon, Redwood, Renville, and Yellow Medicine counties. He also serves as chair of the Senate Commerce and Consumer Protection Finance and Policy Committee and is an assistant majority leader.

