The Knights of Columbus, American Legion and VFW recently presented checks to the Gary Kuebler family, from the benefit held earlier this winter.

During the benefit, the Sleepy Eye Honor Guard presented Kuebler with an American flag for his service to the country. Kuebler served in the National Guard for 28 years and lost his kidney function after a tour of duty in Iraq. He has been on dialysis for over six years.

The donation total from the benefit is expected to exceed $15,000 as more contributions are being made to help the family. The Kueblers have donated a portion of the proceeds to Disabled American Veterans and the Wounded Warrior Project.

Most importantly, several people are stepping forward to express interest in donating a kidney. More are needed as Gary has high antibodies that need to be matched. If you have blood type O (+ or -) and would like more information on kidney donation, contact Dawn at the Iowa VA transplant center, 319-338-0581 ext. 4792.

You can also reach the Kuebler family at kidneyforkuebler@gmail.com. The Kuebler family and all involved with the benefit would like to thank the community, businesses and organizations who made this such a success. Your kindness, generosity, thoughts and prayers, will help provide the Kuebler family with strength for the journey.