North Dakota officials reported two additional cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state's total to 30.

Four of those people are hospitalized, the Department of Health said.

The new cases are a woman in her 30s from Burleigh County who picked it up through travel and a man in his 40s from Pierce County who was in close contact with another case.

The state has had 1,325 negative tests.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.