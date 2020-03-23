Sleepy Eye FFA Career Development Event (CDE) Teams and one individual competed at the Region VI contest in Jackson.

On Tuesday, March 10, two Sleepy Eye FFA Career Development Event (CDE) Teams and one individual competed at the Region VI contest in Jackson. The two teams were Ag. Sales and Ag. Mechanics and the individual was Mike Ludewig in Employment Skills.

The Ag. Sales Team placed second and advanced to State Competition. Team members are Maranda Braulick, Alex Joramo, Carmen Lendt, and Jade Sellner. Alex placed second individually and Jade placed fifth. The purpose of the Minnesota FFA Agricultural Sales CDE is to evaluate skills that are essential for an individual to be successful in the agricultural sales field. The process of selling agricultural products is essential for production and marketing of agricultural products. The product for the 2020 contest is a Toro String Trimmer.

The Ag. Mechanics Team placed seventh. Team members included Wyatt Barnes, Taylor Lambrecht, Brennen Meyer, and Jack Schroepfer. The purpose of the Ag. Mechanics contest is to test students’ knowledge in many different areas, including electric motors, welding, small engines, planters, plumbing, and concrete. They did a knowledge test on these areas as well as practicums with sprayers and welding.

Sleepy Eye FFA had one member, Mike Ludewig, compete in an individual LDE (Leadership Development Event) called Employment Skills. This event is developed to help participants in their current job search — for SAE projects, internships, part-time and full-time employment. The contest parts included: Resume, Cover Letter, Application, Interview, and Follow Up Letter.

All teams and individuals learned a lot of valuable skills through practices and competition.