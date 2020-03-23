City Hall in Redwood Falls will be closed to the public effective as of today (March 23) until further notice. Essential city services will continue. Phones will still be answered, and city staff is still available for contact by phone or email. City staff will continue to work in all facilities in a limited capacity to provide essential city services. Utility payments can still be made by mail, alley drop-box, online or over the phone. Those who have business that must be conducted in person are encouraged to call (507) 616-7400 to schedule an appointment. City staff will do their best to accommodate requests. Please contact city hall with any questions. Learn more on the City of Redwood Falls Web site at www.ci.redwood-falls.mn.us.