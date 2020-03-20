If you need care, here's what you need to do.

RiverView Health is taking every precaution to protect its patients and staff during the COVID-19 outbreak. In that effort, beginning Friday, March 20th, the Patient Financial Services, Medical Records, and Patient Relations Departments, as well as the RiverView Foundation office, will be closed to public traffic.

During this time, the offices remain fully staffed and available to help you in a variety of ways.

Patient Financial Services

RiverView offers several secure ways to pay your bill:

Go to riverviewhealth.org and click on the Online Bill Pay icon in the center of the page. Log into your MyChart account and click on the Billing tab at the top of the page. Mail your payment to RiverView Health, Patient Financial Services, 323 S. Minnesota Street, Crookston, MN 56716. Pay your bill over the phone by calling 1-877-816-4719.

For billing questions, please call 1-877-816-4719 or Patient Financial Services, Crookston, at 218-281-9431.

Medical Records

You can request your medical records several ways:

Log into your MyChart account, go to the My Medical Record tab, click on Requested Records and follow the instructions. Please complete EVERY section. For all other requests, go to riverviewhealth.org, click on the Patients and Visitors tab, and click on Release of Information. From there you can download and print the form for Authorization of Disclosure for Protected Health Information. Please fill out ALL sections of the form and call if you have questions or need clarification. Mail the form to RiverView Health, Release of Information, 323 S. Minnesota Street, Crookston, MN 56716 or fax 218-585-6131. If you need to drop off a form, please call ahead to make an appointment and we will meet you at the entrance.

If you have questions or need further assistance, please call 218-281-9741.

Patient Relations

The Patient Relations Department can be reached by calling 218-281-9412.

RiverView Foundation

Foundation Director Randy Schoenborn can be reached at rschoenborn@riverviewhealth.org or by calling the Foundation office at 218-281-9249.

If you would like to make a donation, please go to riverviewhealth.org and click on the Donate button on the top right or donate by mail at RiverView Foundation, 323 S. Minnesota Street, Crookston, MN 56716.

Coronavirus Nurse Screening Hotline

As a reminder, if you have symptoms of respiratory illness (these include fever, cough, muscle aches, sore throat, and headache) or questions regarding COVID-19, please call RiverView’s Coronavirus Nurse Screening Hotline at 218-470-7983.