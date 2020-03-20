Sleepy Eye Public School and St. Mary's Catholic School will for a football coop starting in 2023.

What was recently one of the most interesting stories in Sleepy Eye — the possibility of a local high school football coop — is no longer front page news. The serious considerations on how to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic have taken over.

Nevertheless, the news is positive for those hoping to see the local boys create one “Sleepy Eye” football team.

At the March 11 District 84 Board of Education meeting, a Football Coop Agreement between Sleepy Eye Public School and St. Mary’s Catholic School was approved. The coop team will begin in the 2023-2024 school year.

The following announcement was released upon the approval:

Today, March 11, 2020 several representatives from St. Mary’s School met with representatives from Sleepy Eye Public School to discuss the football proposals. Sleepy Eye Public School advocated for 2022 as a possible compromise, however both parties agreed that the Minnesota State High School League may not recommend this due to a cyclical schedule. At the meeting, St. Mary's had an opportunity to discuss and explain the original proposal and the importance of co-oping in 2023 for the St. Mary’s School community. Sleepy Eye Public School was understanding of the position. We are pleased to announce that the two schools agreed to join their football program together starting with the 2023-2024 school year. At the meeting, it was also discussed the phasing in of the various football levels with our youth, such as flag football, elementary football, and junior high football. We are looking forward to a long-term successful partnership! Each school will appoint a five-member committee that will work on logistical details.

John Cselovszki, Superintendent of Sleepy Eye Public School

Peter Roufs, High School Principal, St. Mary’s Catholic School

Other school board action:

•Approved resignations of Deb Heiderscheidt, H.S. para as of 2/13; and Kevin Cerny, H.S. math instructor at end of school year.

•Approved hire of Breanna Sittig, 3rd grade instructor, at $40,448; and Kylie Koerner, 5th and 6th grade science instructor, at $40,448; both for the 2020-2021 school year.

The next school board meeting is April 8, 5:30 p.m.